CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for Greene County fugitive

Officers have been trying to track down Andrew S .Casey since September last year.
By Maria Neider
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Andrew S. Casey, 30-years-old
Andrew S. Casey, 30-years-old

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Andrew S. Casey. He’s charged in Greene County with forgery. A warrant was issued for Casey’s arrest in September last year. That’s when KY3 first profiled him as a Crime Stoppers fugitive.

Andrew Casey is 6′0″ tall, bald, and weighs about 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and wears glasses. His driver’s license photo shows him with a brown beard and mustache. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Casey’s arrest. Call 417-869-TIPS (8477). You can also click the link below to give a tip to Springfield police detectives.

