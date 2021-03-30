Laclede County Health Department reports 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Health Department reports an additional four deaths related to COVID-19.

Health leaders in the county report 70 total deaths since the pandemic.

Despite cases declining, they ask you to take the illness as serious as we did. Remember to monitor any symptoms of the virus.

