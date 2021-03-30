Advertisement

Laclede County Health Department reports 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Health Department reports an additional four deaths related to COVID-19.

Health leaders in the county report 70 total deaths since the pandemic.

Despite cases declining, they ask you to take the illness as serious as we did. Remember to monitor any symptoms of the virus.

