Laclede County Sheriff’s Office identifies man found dead in burning car

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office identified a man found dead inside a burnt vehicle on March 23.

Deputies found Eric B. Rodriguez, 46, dead inside the car on Walnut Road near Bass Road. He suffered a gunshot wound prior to the fire. Investigators say Rodriguez was last seen alive at musical festival near Laquey, Mo. on March 20.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control. Anyone with information should contact the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office (417) 532-2311.

