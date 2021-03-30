Marshfield, Mo. to lift some Covid-19 restrictions this week

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Occupancy limits and social distancing restrictions for businesses will be lifted beginning on Thursday.

The mayor issued the Executive Order Monday. There will still be restrictions on indoor gatherings of over 500 people.

An ordinance mandating face coverings for people 10 and older in public places will be allowed to expire on Wednesday.

Click on the link below to read the Executive Order.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.