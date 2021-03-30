More areas of Springfield see construction for fiber optic network

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are working all around Springfield, digging into the spring mud.

They’re laying the ground work for a fiber optic network promising affordable, high speed internet.

Some are already being offered service, as many more, potential customers deal with the growing pains of construction.

“Well I didn’t have a notice. No one knew what was going on. We can’t get out of our driveways. People are stopped,” said Anna Crane.

She lives in Chesterfield Village, on the south side of Springfield.

She started her week sharing the road with dozens of construction vehicles.

“I talked to supervisors over the work crew and they said it was with Century Link,” she said.

The $120 million dollar City Utilities project aims to add more than one-thousand route miles of fiber optic cables around the Springfield when it’s complete.

While crews have completed the task of laying electric conduit containing the fiber optic cable, other areas of town are just starting the process.

Crane says there’s been issues with construction in her neighborhood in the past. She says she’s a bit concerned about what the construction will do to her property.

“They’re going to put dirt on it and grass seed so I’m sure it will look fine. We went through this a few years ago with the sidewalks.

They did a lot of damage to people’s water sprinkler systems. That’s why I came out to make sure that everything is OK,” she said.

She works from home and says she could really use an upgrade in internet service.

“For the future prices of our internet maybe we’ll get a bargain out of this. Price of progress. It’s like the railroads right? When this is over with, who knows, we’ll have flying cars,” she said.

Representatives with Century Link and City Utilities say that this project is progressing well though there is no exact time frame for completion.

