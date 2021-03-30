On Your Side: Woman in Republic, Mo. loses thousands in warrant scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman in Republic says if it can happen to her, it can happen to you. She believed she was talking with a police officer. Instead, she was scammed out $6,000. She’s sharing her story so you’ll know the red flags.

Amber Peters says she got a phone call. The caller claimed to be with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

“He said I failed to appear in court and I had two warrants out for my arrest,” she said.

She was told she was supposed to be a witness in a case. The caller said she had to pay bond and it would immediately be returned.

“It did not sound right. In the back of my mind I’m thinking this is not right. This is wrong. But at the same time, you think you’re talking to a police officer,” said Peters.

She dropped what she was doing and headed west. She was instructed to buy Green Dot cards.

“You can put $500 on each card. I did that quite a few times,” she said.

Peters did what she was told.

“I’m driving to the station. Reading off my information. Reading off the numbers, thinking I’m setting up my account so I can just verify and get out the door. The entire time they’re taking money off the cards and putting it in their bank account,” she said.

That’s when it clicked. She did not buy another card. The crooks have continued to call her. She does not answer.

Even if your caller ID displays a sheriff’s office number, do not send money. That’s not how our court systems work.

Report these scams to the Better Business Bureau, Attorney General and On Your Side.

