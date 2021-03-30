Advertisement

Sex trafficking crimes brought against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have added sex trafficking charges and another alleged victim in their case against financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, saying a conspiracy to sexually abuse girls stretched over a decade.

Prosecutors say the charges were contained in a rewritten indictment returned Monday by a grand jury in Manhattan federal court.

The indictment added a sex trafficking conspiracy and a sex trafficking charge against the 59-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell.

It alleges that the crimes occurred between 1994 and 2004.

An indictment returned after Maxwell’s July arrest charged her with recruiting and aiding the sexual abuse of three girls between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty.

A message seeking comment was sent to her lawyers.

