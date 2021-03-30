Smoke from prescribed burn fills the sky in the Ozarks Monday
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many asked us at KY3 why was it so smoky?
Smoke from a controlled burn in Arkansas blew north to the Arkansas-Missouri state line. Smaller scale prescribed fires will resume in select locations to achieve critical forest management objectives.
Rain forecasted for Tuesday should diminish the fire danger some.
