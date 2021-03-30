Advertisement

Smoke from prescribed burn fills the sky in the Ozarks Monday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many asked us at KY3 why was it so smoky?

Smoke from a controlled burn in Arkansas blew north to the Arkansas-Missouri state line. Smaller scale prescribed fires will resume in select locations to achieve critical forest management objectives.

Rain forecasted for Tuesday should diminish the fire danger some.

Smoke from prescribed burn fills the sky in the Ozarks Monday
