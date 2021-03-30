Some home insurance rates increase in the Ozarks after hail storm last spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Home insurance rates could go up this year even for homeowners who didn’t file a claim. A new State Farm study finds Missouri ranked as one of the top states for hail damage claims in 2020. A local insurance agent explained about how that could affect rates all across the Ozarks.

“I’ve seen some pretty crazy increases,” said insurance agent Kyle Williams.

Williams said the rate to renew an insurance policy on a home typically increases every year.

“The cost of repairing a house is going to go up year by year anyways,” he said.

This year, though, he says he’s seeing even higher prices, which could be because of weather damage claims last year and even the year before.

Jeff Elam, Sales Manager for Dale’s Roofing, said a storm last May hit homes hard across the Ozarks.

“We actually are still working on some of those calls from last year, still trying to get caught up with those,” Elam said.

He said, typically, his crews and insurance companies will see if the damage can be fixed.

“With a lot of it, with this hail storm that came through, repair wasn’t really an option, so replacement was where they had to go,” he said.

A completely new roof could cost big time.

“Ten to 12 thousand [dollars] for the whole roof,” Elam said.

Those prices don’t just fall on the homeowner.When insurance steps in to help cover the cost, it could affect their neighbors.

Williams said, even if your house isn’t damaged, you might see an increase on your insurance because it’s all based on your zip code. That means, if someone down the street makes a claim for hail damage, the insurance company might raise your rate to make up the difference.

“You’ll see ranges of like 20 dollars, 100 dollars, 700, I’ve seen 2,000 dollars on some homeowners insurance policies, even without them having any claims,” Williams said.

Williams said those rates will typically start to drop again eventually, but homeowners do have other options.

“When you have increases that are that substantial, we have a hard time not finding something more affordable,” he said.

He said if a homeowner does have to get a new roof because of hail, switching to a new insurance company afterward might actually save them money in the long run.

“A lot of them will provide discounts for new business just to bring it in and then you’ll see increases on the next renewal,” Williams said.

He said that’s when independent agents can start to look for new options all over again.

The only states with more hail damage claims than Missouri in that State Farm study were Illinois and Texas.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.