Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. hosting mega COVID-19 vaccination event

Christian County Emergency Management and Alps Pharmacy are joining forces to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to first responders.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Missouri State University and area partners invite those needing a COVID-19 vaccine to a mega clinic event at Hammons Student Center on the Missouri State campus.

The event runs April 8-9. You must meet the Tier requirements for April 8. It opens to anyone April 9. Health leaders say the goal is to vaccinate 10,000 over the two-day event, which would be the largest single-site event to date in the state of Missouri. They encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourselves, even if you have already had COVID-19. This is especially important as variants of the virus continue to surge in some states.

Individuals interested in receiving vaccine during this event must first register through Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator program at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator. They will then receive an email from the MO DHSS Vaccine Navigator system to schedule an appointment.  Individuals must be 18+ and a resident of Missouri.

Although this event will require an appointment, health leaders can help with registration!

Individuals without internet access or who need assistance registering or scheduling an appointment can call the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at (417) 874-1211 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You may also visit Vaccine417.com for registration and other information.

Individuals will not be charged anything out-of-pocket to receive vaccine.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

