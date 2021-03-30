Voters in the Hollister, Mo. School District will decide bond issues in April for improvements

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - On April 6, voters in the Hollister School District will decide two questions on the ballot.

The first question is a no-tax increase for upgrades to numerous facilities in the school district. And the second question is a no-tax increase for increasing pay for all teachers and staff at the school.

Parent Renea Daniels says she thinks this will be very impactful for the school district.

”I think it’s great overall for all of our students not just of course for the elementary or the ECC or the middle school this no-tax increase will be great for the whole entire district,” Daniels said.

Daniels has a son in sixth-grade. She is excited for the updates to the middle school.

”We’re gonna add sidewalks down to the middle school and ECC, we’re going to add parking,” Daniels said.

She said the increased staff pay would be effective also.

”It’s an incentive if we can give them better pay they’re going to want to stay here and we wont be a stepping stone for them to go to another district that pays better,” Daniels said.

Assistant Superintendent Sean Woods says as education changes, so does the needs within the classrooms, the buildings and parking lots.

”We’re also adding a bus only lane at our elementary and early childhood center both for safety and to help parents get in and out quicker,” Supt. Woods said.

Several safety upgrades will also be implemented if the bond issues pass.

”Including bus cameras, vape sensors in bathroom and locker rooms and security camera upgrades within our buildings themselves,” Supt. Woods said.

Woods said the district also has a growing band and choir program. And the district is running out of space.

”Likewise their facilities are dated and so we’re going to upgrade our band room our choir room and give those students and those organizations the room they need to continue to grow,” Woods said.

He said the cost of this project for the school district is around $5 million.

