West Plains, Mo. ending mask mandate on Wednesday

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) -The city will dissolve the face covering mandate due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.

The dissolution of the mandate is due to the decrease in the positivity rate for COVID-19, with an average of 1.5 cases per day in Howell County. In the last 14 days, Howell County has only had 22 positive cases.

“We want to thank the citizens and businesses of West Plains for their cooperation and support during this very trying time,” said Mayor Jack Pahlmann.

“Businesses can still feel free to require face coverings, however it will no longer be required inside the city limits of West Plains,” said Pahlmann.

