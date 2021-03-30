Wright County voters will decide use tax in April

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Election day is next Tuesday. Among the items on ballots in the Ozarks is a use tax in Wright County.

Simply put, a use tax is a tax on internet purchases. Money collected will pay for improvements on roads and sidewalks as well as emergency services.

“My job is to provide services to the community, keep the roads open, the water and sewer flowing,” said Tim Schook, Mountain Grove City Administrator. “And that’s all part of it, we pay taxes to make that happen.”

But right now, a lot of that tax money is not being collected by Mountain Grove or anywhere in Wright County.

“I’m just guessing and trying to come up with an estimate,” said Wright County Presiding Commissioner Zach Williams. “But the way I figure some of the other counties have already passed it and for Wright County itself, we’re looking at somewhere between three and four hundred thousand dollars a year.”

As it stands, if someone makes an online purchase from an out of state retailer, the county, and its cities, get nothing. The use tax would be at the same rate as the sales tax each town already has in place.

We found nobody to speak in opposition.

“They think they’re gonna get double taxed and they’re not gonna get double taxed,” said Schook. “That’s not out there.”

I heard a couple folks say they just don’t like having to pay another tax.

“More and more people are buying online,” said Williams. “If we’re not able to draw the sales tax off of that, then we’re not gonna be able to continue to operate as a county and offer all the things that the county offers, and the cities will be in the same situation.”

Several cities in Wright County, including Norwood and Mountain Grove, have sent out pamphlets to help folks get answers to the questions they may have on the use tax. The issue will show up twice on ballots: once as a county issue and a second time for each city. The language of each ballot measure is very similar, with the main difference being the rate of collection. Each of the measures reads as follows:

Wright County Proposition

“Shall the County of Wright impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently 1.875 percent (%), provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by person whose purchases from out-of-state vendors do not in total exceed two thousand dollars in any calendar year.

The purpose of the proposal is to eliminate the current sales tax advantage that non-Missouri vendors have over Missouri vendors.” Yes or No

Norwood Proposition No. 2

“Shall the City of Norwood impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently 2.0%, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out-of-state vendors do not in total exceed two thousand dollars in any calendar year.” Yes or No

Question No. 2 for Hartville

“Shall the City of Hartville, Missouri, impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently 2.5%, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out-of-state vendors do not in total exceed two thousand ($2000.00) in any calendar year.

The purpose of the proposal is to eliminate the current sales tax advantage that non-Missouri vendors have over Missouri vendors.” Yes or No

City Use Tax for Mansfield

“Shall the City of Mansfield impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently 1.25 percent, provided that if the local sales tax is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out-of-state vendors do not in total exceed two thousand dollars in any calendar year.

The purpose of the proposal is to eliminate the current sales tax advantage that non-Missouri vendors have over Missouri vendors.” Yes or No

Question 1 for Mountain Grove

“Shall the City of Mountain Grove impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently three percent, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out-of-state vendors do not in total exceed two thousand in any calendar year.

The purpose of the proposal is to eliminate the current sales tax advantage that non-Missouri vendors have over Missouri vendors.” Yes or No

