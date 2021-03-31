Advertisement

2 officers sue Trump over Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump is being sued by two Capitol Police officers over the Capitol riot.
Former President Donald Trump is being sued by two Capitol Police officers over the Capitol riot.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two U.S. Capitol Police officers are suing former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Capitol Police officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby said Trump should be held responsible for inciting the crowd.

They said they suffered injuries and emotional damages from the attack.

The lawsuit said Hemby “was crushed against the doors” of the Capitol, was “sprayed with chemicals” and bled from his face.

Blassingame claimed he was slammed against a stone column, injuring his head and back.

The lawsuit says Blassingame now suffers from depression.

The two officers have been with the force for a combined 28 years.

Each of them is seeking at least $75,000 in damages.

Trump hasn’t yet responded to the lawsuit.

WARNING: The video below includes content that may be disturbing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools
Grandmother calls on Springfield Public Schools to remove book assigned to students
Matthew Eugene Loganbill, 55, face charges of obstruction of congressional proceeding, unlawful...
FBI arrests Lake of the Ozarks man for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riots
As high pressure settles into the area, temperatures could be as cold as the middle 20s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the cold...freeze expected tonight
Laclede County Sheriff's Department
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office identifies man found dead in burning car
Quinton Forester and his wife Rosemary won the $1 million prize on a scratchers ticket.
Springfield, Mo. couple wins $1 million lottery prize, calls it ‘divine intervention’

Latest News

Witness Genevieve Hansen, a Minneapolis firefighter, said the officers denied George Floyd...
Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand as Chauvin trial continues
The numbers look good for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
The individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65-year-old Asian woman was arrested and...
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC arrested
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Eager to build infrastructure, Biden plans to tax business