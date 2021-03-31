2 scratch off $500,000 winning ticket sold at West Plains, Mo. convenience store

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Two lottery players scratched the $500,000 top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “100 Times Lucky” game.

Severyn Prodan of Springfield and Anatolis Nykyforyan of Bethlehem, Ga. claimed the top prize. They bought the ticket at the Snappy Mart in West Plains.

In 2020, players in Greene County alone won more than $45.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

