Arkansas State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting outside a convenience store in Mountain Home.

Kevin Lee Donovan, 41, of Adrian, Mo. remains hospitalized in critical condition in Springfield after he was shot by an officer Tuesday evening. Missouri authorities wanted him on charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Investigators say a bail bondsman located Donovan in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 62 around 7:30 p.m. The bail bondsman called police to assist him. Investigators say when officers confronted Donovan, he showed a gun began to back away. Investigators say as the standoff moved off a convenience store parking lot, Donovan raised the gun and fired at the bondsman. The Mountain Home officer then fired, wounding Donovan.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will work Wednesday, questioning witnesses and submitting evidence to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory. The investigative team will share its findings with the Baxter County prosecuting attorney.

The Mountain Home officer who shot Donovan remains on administrative status.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.