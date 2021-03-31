Arkansas State Police investigate shooting in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - State police are investigating a shooting in Mountain Home, Ark.

It happened Tuesday night outside of the Casey’s General Store on U.S. Highway 62.

Mountain Home Police, Baxter County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police spent much of the night at the scene.

A witness, Bruce Roberts, shared video of police with guns drawn, talking to a man. Later in the video, you can hear several gunshots. Officers then assisted the man. A worker at the Casey’s General Store confirmed a shooting outside with multiple shots fired.

We have asked for details from the Mountain Home Police Department. Investigators say the case is now being handled by state police.

