Bicycle shops stay busy despite low inventory

Bike shops are staying busy with the arrival of warmer temperatures, but they are struggling to provide certain products because of the high demand.

Both Bicycle Outlet and A&B Cycle said mountain bikes are a popular item, because they can be used on unpaved roads, steep climbs and technical trails.

Bicycle Outlet owner Tim Biggs said he turns away at least 15 to 20 customers daily who are looking for mountain bikes. Biggs said last summer they were swamped, then once the stock started running low it has been a struggle to get bikes and parts in.

Biggs said it could be at least six months before mountain bikes are back in stock at his store.

”If you ordered a bike today I wouldn’t have it in the store for a year-and-a-half,” said Biggs. “Some people are aware but I’d say 80% aren’t aware.”

Biggs said his shop has been adapting they’ve focused more on repairing bikes and even hired two new employees for service repairs.

“Whatever the current marketing conditions are we adapt to,” said Biggs. “Anything that has to do with a bicycle, tires, tubes, shifter cables, and shifters. It’s all hard to get.”

A&B Cycle said their store is normally filled with mountain, road and even hybrid bikes but they’re limited. General Manager Patrick Winsted said they get a third of the inventory they normally do and the demand is triple. They are hoping to get more mountain bikes back in stock this summer. He hopes the bike boom doesn’t end anytime soon.

“The whole industry speculates biking is going to continue to grow in popularity. That this is going to be the new normal more people riding bikes,” said Winsted.

