Branson, Mo. voters will decide its next mayor Tuesday

BRANSON,, Mo. (KY3) - Branson voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide its next mayor.

Mayor Edd Akers says his experience and leadership sets him apart from other candidates.

”I enjoy public service and enjoy seeing a big picture to help things be better and I would hope that people will recognize that what I have helped to do, helped our alderman have the information they need, helped them to see what they need to do to make decisions has helped our city,” Akers said.

Akers says he appreciates the fact he’s been given this opportunity.

”And I’d like to finish I’ve been robbed of a year because of Covid-19,” Akers said.

Candidate and current Board of Alderman Larry Milton said he would have been more proactive in his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

”After we had our shutdown I was the only alderman on the board that consistently voted 5-1 to remove the mask mandates I couldn’t get any support in those votes, I think we should have removed the mask mandates long ago and that will be one of the first issues I address when I become the mayor,” Milton said.

Milton said he’s different from other candidates because he will actually listen.

”I plan on having some town hall meetings so the community can have an open informal environment to share their concerns not given just a strict two minutes to address the board,” Milton said.

Former Mayor Karen Best said the thing that makes her different from the other candidates is that she is a true advocate.

”I want my voice to be heard because I feel my voice is the voice of all of our citizens so you have to have someone who has those strong leadership skills of advocacy that can work together with state leaders, federal leaders to get the funding to come back to us,” Best said.

Best said it’s all about the funding and making things happen for the community.

“Having that voice and knowing how to use that voice at those levels to get things done,” Best said.

We reached out to Amber Thomsen. She did not show up for our interview.

