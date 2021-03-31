Advertisement

CONTEST: Bass Pro Shops Fish Like a Bass Pro Contest

Bass Pro Contest/KY3
Bass Pro Contest/KY3(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Come check out the 2021 Bass Pro Shops - Fish Like A Bass Pro Contest!

Through the first nine Weeks of Bass Pro Shops Fishing Tips as seen in KY3 Newscasts and online, participants enter to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience to learn and fish like the pros with the pros! Enter below to learn more, and for your chance to win between Wednesday, March 31 at 6:25 p.m. and Monday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m.

CLICK HERE to enter and win!

