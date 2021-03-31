Advertisement

COVID-19 pushed total US deaths beyond 3.3 million last year

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The COVID-19 pandemic pushed total U.S. deaths last year beyond 3.3 million, the nation’s highest-ever annual death toll, the government reported Wednesday.

The coronavirus caused approximately 375,000 deaths, and was the third leading cause of death in 2020, after heart disease and cancer. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now top 550,000 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 displaced suicide as one of the top 10 causes of death, according to Wednesday’s report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, the year’s death rate was up nearly 16% compared to the previous year.

Death rates overall were highest among Black people and American Indian and Alaska Native people. The COVID-19 death rate was highest among Hispanic people.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools
Grandmother calls on Springfield Public Schools to remove book assigned to students
Matthew Eugene Loganbill, 55, face charges of obstruction of congressional proceeding, unlawful...
FBI arrests Lake of the Ozarks man for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riots
As high pressure settles into the area, temperatures could be as cold as the middle 20s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the cold...freeze expected tonight
Here are the red flags for this scam.
On Your Side: Woman in Republic, Mo. loses thousands in warrant scam
Laclede County Sheriff's Department
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office identifies man found dead in burning car

Latest News

Midwestern Pet Foods has voluntarily recalled 10 of its dog and cat food brands, a company...
Pet food recall: Possible salmonella risk
The individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65-year-old Asian woman was arrested and...
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC arrested
2 scratch off $500,000 winning ticket sold at West Plains, Mo. convenience store
Missing dog reunited after five months!
Leigh’s Lost and Found: The group effort to get a dog missing for five months, back home!
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the...
1 of Biden’s pooches drops doggie doo in White House hallway