ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police search for man reported missing from Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man reported missing this week.

Zachariah L. Moore, 22, disappeared from 8228 North Farmer Avenue on Saturday.

Police say he suffers from a mental disability rendering him unable to care for himself. Investigators say he may be under the influence of an unknown controlled substance. His direction of travel is unknown. Investigators believe he may be barefoot.

Anyone seeing Moore or having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.

