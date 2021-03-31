Advertisement

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police search for man reported missing from Springfield, Mo.

Zachariah L. Moore, 22, disappeared from 8228 North Farmer Avenue on Saturday.
Zachariah L. Moore, 22, disappeared from 8228 North Farmer Avenue on Saturday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man reported missing this week.

Zachariah L. Moore, 22, disappeared from 8228 North Farmer Avenue on Saturday.

Police say he suffers from a mental disability rendering him unable to care for himself. Investigators say he may be under the influence of an unknown controlled substance. His direction of travel is unknown. Investigators believe he may be barefoot.

Anyone seeing Moore or having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools
Grandmother calls on Springfield Public Schools to remove book assigned to students
Matthew Eugene Loganbill, 55, face charges of obstruction of congressional proceeding, unlawful...
FBI arrests Lake of the Ozarks man for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riots
Lows in the 20s and 30s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the cold...freeze expected tonight
Here are the red flags for this scam.
On Your Side: Woman in Republic, Mo. loses thousands in warrant scam
Laclede County Sheriff's Department
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office identifies man found dead in burning car

Latest News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces additional 2 COVID-19 deaths
McDonald County authorities identify woman nicknamed “Grace Doe” after 3 decades of investigating
Former Arkansas, SMU coach Chad Morris takes Texas prep job
Fassnight Farms' Dan Bigbee shares a few things in the garden that will survive cold nights in...
Garden Spot: What will survive the cold nights in the Ozarks