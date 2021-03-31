Advertisement

Federal authorities indict Branson, Mo. man for threatening sheriff’s department in California

(KGNS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal authorities indicted a Branson, Mo. man for threatening on the internet to injure employees of the Los Angeles County (Calif.) Sheriff’s Department.

Joshua L. Bippert, 26, was charged in a single-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo., on March 23, 2021. The indictment was unsealed and made public on Tuesday, March 30, following Bippert’s arrest and initial court appearance.

The federal indictment alleges that Bippert communicated the threat over the internet to the sheriff’s Department between Sept. 20 and 21, 2020.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Clark. It was investigated by the FBI and the Los Angeles County, Calif., Sheriff’s Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools
Grandmother calls on Springfield Public Schools to remove book assigned to students
Matthew Eugene Loganbill, 55, face charges of obstruction of congressional proceeding, unlawful...
FBI arrests Lake of the Ozarks man for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riots
Lows in the 20s and 30s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Deep Freeze Tonight
Here are the red flags for this scam.
On Your Side: Woman in Republic, Mo. loses thousands in warrant scam
Laclede County Sheriff's Department
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office identifies man found dead in burning car

Latest News

Branson, Mo. voters will decide its next mayor Tuesday
Zachariah L. Moore, 22, disappeared from 8228 North Farmer Avenue on Saturday.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police search for man reported missing from Springfield, Mo.
Lows in the 20s and 30s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Deep Freeze Tonight
U.S. Forestry explains its guidelines for controlled burn in Mark Twain National Forest