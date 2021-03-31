Advertisement

KY3 TOWN HALL: Get answers about COVID-19 vaccinations

KY3 Town Hall: 6:30 p.m.
KY3 Town Hall: 6:30 p.m.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Waiting for your COVID-19 vaccination?

KY3 wants to answer your questions about the safety of the vaccination and how to sign up for a mass vaccination. We will host a town hall meeting on KY3 News beginning at 6:30 p.m. It will feature area doctors and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department answering your questions.

You can watch on KY3, or online at KY3.com, or on the KY3 News App or on KY3′s Facebook page.

