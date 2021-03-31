McDonald County authorities identify woman nicknamed “Grace Doe” after 3 decades of investigating

ANDERSON, Mo. (KY3) - The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office solved a “Grace Doe” mystery lasting three decades.

Investigators identified decomposed remains found in 1990 as Shawna Beth Garber.

According to the sheriff’s office, a couple discovered the decomposed remains of Garber while walking on December 2, 1990. Investigators say she had been hog-tied and was dumped behind a rural farmhouse near Oscar Talley Road in rural farmlands. Investigators nicknamed her “Grace Doe” in the 2000s. Around that time, an autopsy revealed she had been raped and strangled approximately two months prior to her discovery.

While investigators initially thought that “Grace Doe” and her abductor were from the McDonald County area, they believe that this is not the case. The woman had extensive dental work that was not normal for the rural county of McDonald in the 1990′s, leading investigators to believe she was from a bigger city in the four-state area.

In Sept. 2020, investigators decided to use advanced DNA testing to identify “Grace.” Othram, a forensics company, was sent skeletal remains and they extracted DNA and then used forensic-grade genome sequencing to build a DNA profile that could be used to find distant relatives. The sheriff’s office and Othram used the DNASolves.com website to raise funding from the public for this case. Southeast Missouri State University Anthropology Department contacted the sheriff and wanted to study the skeletal remains of “Grace” and allow students to do learning and anthropological analysis. The sheriff’s office allowed the analysis and study and Southeast Missouri State University Anthropology also helped help fund the casework.

In Jan 2021 the sheriff received information from Othram Inc. that there were candidate relatives identified for “Grace”. These candidates were identified through genealogy research performed at Othram. The company asked the sheriff’s office to contact candidate relatives. A detective went down the list and contacted Danielle Pixler, who was on the genealogical tree developed by Othram. During the conversation, Pixler stated she had a half-sister, Shawna Garber, that had been in foster care in Garnett, Kan. and then went back into state care. Danielle did not know what happened with Shawna after she left foster care. After Shawna left foster care, Danielle stated that she had been looking for Shawna for over 28 years.

In February, Danielle agreed to contribute a DNA sample and the Topeka Kansas Police Department agreed to take a sample and send to Lt. Michael Hall. The DNA sample was then forwarded to Othram for testing using a rapid familial test called KinSNPTM. On March 29, the sheriff’s office received a call from Othram saying that the DNA from Danielle Pixler was a match to “Grace” as a half-sibling. Shawna Garber was her only half sibling that is missing.

If you have any additional information on the cold case, contact the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4319.

