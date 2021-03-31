Missouri State University holding mega vaccination event, partnering with the state & Springfield-Greene County Health Depart.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A mega vaccination event will be held at Missouri State next Thursday, April 8, and Friday, April 9. And it is set to be the largest held in all of Missouri so far.

The mass vaccination clinic will be held at Hammons Student Center on MSU’s campus. The goal is to vaccinate 10,000 Missourians with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over those two days.

MSU director of safety, David Hall, says months have gone into planning this event.

“It’s a race to get as many people vaccinated before we see continued spread of the variants which tend to spread more easily,” Hall says. ”We know we can get a lot of people very quickly which will give us some protection which really helps us to be able to tamper down and prevent an additional wave as we continue our road to recovery.”

One of the main focuses in the planning is parking availability. Hall says with the help of the national guard, a traffic control plan is in place and parking lots near Hammons Student Center will be reserved only for those being vaccinated.

“We’ve taken off more than enough parking to be able to accommodate all the people that we would have in this event,” Hall says. “That’s contingent upon people looking at their schedule, when their appointment is, and then showing up a reasonable amount of time before their appointment and not showing up an hour or two early.”

All Missourians are eligible to get the vaccine starting April 9. One MSU student, Mallory Keeling, plans to get the vaccine to keep herself and her family safe. However, she says she needs to learn more about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I’d have to do a little bit more research to know which one I’m more comfortable with,” Keeling says. “I’m trying to get on another list to get one but if I can get this one here first I would probably get the single dose first.”

With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Hall says people will only have schedule a single appointment.

“It’s a lot easier to get volunteers, bring in all of our resources, coordinating everything,” Hall says. “You only have to do it once instead of twice.”

Keeling agrees and says only having to get one shot is convenient for her schedule.

“I think that would be best with a college schedule,” Keeling says. “Especially if it’s here available rather than having to drive somewhere to get it.”

Individuals interested in receiving vaccine during this event must first register through Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator program. They will then receive an email from the MO DHSS Vaccine Navigator system to schedule an appointment. Individuals must be 18+ and a resident of Missouri.

Although this event will require an appointment, local health leaders can help with registration.

Individuals without internet access or who need assistance registering or scheduling an appointment can call the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at (417) 874-1211 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You may also visit Vaccine417.com for registration and other information.

