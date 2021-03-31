Moms and Money Creature Feature

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturdays, families flock to Dickerson Park Zoo. On most days during the year, tucked back in the educational building in the back of the zoo, you’ll find kids hard at work.

“These classes offer a one on one opportunity with kids and animals. It’s not everyday you get to be up close and personal with a bearded Dragon” said Jamie Williams, Education Specialist for Dickerson Park Zoo.

In this Creature Feature class, the subject is “Uluru,” the Bearded Dragon. It happened to be lunch time for Uluru but the kids didn’t mind helping. This particular class is designed for children two to six years old.

Jamie Williams teaches a wide variety of classes at the zoo. She offers classes that range from “Stroller Safari” for zero to four year olds to “Zoo Tots” for ages two to six. They also offer full and half day camps for kids and teens all the way up to ninth grade.

“Just hearing the shock and awe in the kids. “”Wow that’s so neat. I didn’t know that. Look at it’s eyes.”” And then forming those connections to themselves” said Williams.

For Williams, it’s been a life long passion for animals and wanting to help.

“Coming to the zoo itself is a wonderful way to help animals” said Williams.

Once the kids learn all the facts about Bearded Dragons, they got hands on with their new knowledge. They then build a craft habitat for a Bearded Dragon.

For dad of three James Ackerman, this class is a chance for his kids to back to basics and nature.

“My wife and I are really big on getting our kids outside and away from technology. So anytime we are able to get out and do stuff like this. Do a class or be able to take them to experience something we could consider to be what life is all about, looking at animals and to learn, we’re going to jump at that” said Ackerman

The classes are $10 for Dickerson Park Zoo members and $15 for non-members. To register or learn more about their classes click here.

