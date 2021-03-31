On Your Side: What to buy in April

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From household products to some new bling here’s what to buy this month.

Mowers and Grills

Let’s start with the obvious. Buy anything outdoor related, like mowers and grills. You’ll see the cheapest prices for these items in the fall, but you have selection now with discounts.

Cleaning supplies

While you plan to spend more time outdoors, don’t forget about spring cleaning your indoor digs. Save on cleaners, brooms and vacuums.

Jewelry

Buy some bling! With Valentine’s Day behind us, jewelers are ready to compete for your tax refund. Expect sales at your favorite store. Here’s some advice your mom will appreciate. Mother’s Day is around the corner. Buy her something now and save.

Car needs

April is National Car Care Month. Take advantage of deals on new tires, auto parts, tuneups and more.

Energy-efficient appliances

No need to wait until Memorial Day. Earth day is April 22. You’ll see markdowns on energy-efficient appliances. A heads up though, your delivery date might be pushed back because of the pandemic.

Makeup and beauty products

Keeping up with that spring cleaning vibe, April is a great time to stock up on makeup and other beauty supplies. The more you buy, the more you save.

