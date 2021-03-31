Sponsored: Bass Pro Fishing Tips Week 1: Rick and Mike prepare you with tackle suggestions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here is the weekly fishing report courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service.

Table Rock Lake

Bass fishing is still a little tough. Water temperatures at the dam are around fifty degrees. As those temps increase the fish will become more active. We are using Bass Pro Speed Shad Swim baits with a 1/4 ounce head keying on ledge rock banks in about 12-15 feet of water. Most fish are near the bottom.

If you are looking for white bass or crappie they are in the early stages of spawn in the Cricket Creek Marina area. Most are on the flats 5-8 feet deep. We’re using a 1/8 ounce head trailed by a small white swimming minnow. Water temps are about 55 in that area.

Bull Shoals Lake

The Bull Shoals water temperature is in the low 50s. The lake is several feet high. On cloudy days try throwing a spinner bait, wiggle wart or rock-crawler on ledge rock banks. The north side of the lake is warmer and the fish will be more active there. On the calmer days slow down and throw a shaky head or a Jewel pee-wee football jig on the same banks.

Stockton Lake

The water temperature at Stockton is right around fifty. Fish are being caught on jerk baits on big rocks and ledge rock banks on windy days and on shaky heads and small jigs on the calmer days. Fish on the north side of the lake the water will be warmer there, and the fish more active.

Lake of the Ozarks

Water temps are around fifty at Lake of the Ozarks and the lake level is about normal. Most of the fish are being caught on big willow leaf spinnerbaits at the mouth of the creeks on points. Keep your bait near the bottom and do not get in a hurry. As the water warms over the next few days you can speed your retrieve up.

GOOD LUCK!

