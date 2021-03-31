Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces additional 2 COVID-19 deaths
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of two Greene County residents from COVID-19.
Health leaders reported the deaths between Wednesday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 30. The victims include:
- A man in his 70s
- A woman in her 80s
Both of the latest victims suffered from underlying health conditions. Health leaders say a total of 424 Greene County residents have died since the pandemic.
Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:
20s: 1 death
30s: 2 deaths
40s: 7 deaths
50s: 23 deaths
60s: 48 deaths
70s: 116 deaths
80s: 136 deaths
90s: 85 death
100s: 6 deaths
COVID-19 Living Memorial
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is committed to remembering each life lost from COVID-19 and supporting those left behind. The COVID-19 Living Memorial allows families to share stories and memories of loved ones. The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial
Mega COVID-19 vaccination event
The Health Department, Missouri State University and area partners invite the community to a mega vaccine event on April 8-9, 2021 at Hammons Student Center. An appointment is required. Individuals can register at www.vaccine417.com or call our COVID-19 call center at (417) 874-1211. The vaccine that will be provided is the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
Even when you are vaccinated, health leaders say it is vital to continue to remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones.
- Wear a mask
- Watch your distance
- Wash your hands
- Stay home if you are sick
- Limit large social gatherings
- Minimize travel
COVID-19 in our community
A total of 28,354 cases have been reported in Greene County.
734 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in March.
147 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Health Department in the last week. The seven-day average for new cases is 21.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.