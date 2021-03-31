Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces additional 2 COVID-19 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of two Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders reported the deaths between Wednesday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 30. The victims include:

A man in his 70s

A woman in her 80s

Both of the latest victims suffered from underlying health conditions. Health leaders say a total of 424 Greene County residents have died since the pandemic.

Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:

20s: 1 death

30s: 2 deaths

40s: 7 deaths

50s: 23 deaths

60s: 48 deaths

70s: 116 deaths

80s: 136 deaths

90s: 85 death

100s: 6 deaths

COVID-19 Living Memorial

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is committed to remembering each life lost from COVID-19 and supporting those left behind. The COVID-19 Living Memorial allows families to share stories and memories of loved ones. The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial

Mega COVID-19 vaccination event

The Health Department, Missouri State University and area partners invite the community to a mega vaccine event on April 8-9, 2021 at Hammons Student Center. An appointment is required. Individuals can register at www.vaccine417.com or call our COVID-19 call center at (417) 874-1211. The vaccine that will be provided is the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

Even when you are vaccinated, health leaders say it is vital to continue to remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

Wear a mask

Watch your distance

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick

Limit large social gatherings

Minimize travel

COVID-19 in our community

A total of 28,354 cases have been reported in Greene County.

734 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in March.

147 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Health Department in the last week. The seven-day average for new cases is 21.

