Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. launches regional call center for COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department, in partnership with other public health agencies in the area, launched a regional call center to connect residents of southwest Missouri with COVID-19 vaccination appointments in their area.

Residents of southwest Missouri can call (417) 874-1211 to ask questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and to get scheduled for an appointment in their area.

The Southwest Missouri COVID-19 Call Center was created in partnership with several local health departments:

Christian County Health Department

Dade County Health Department

Hickory County Health Department

Jasper County Health Department

Lawrence County Health Department

Polk County Health Center

Stone County Health Department

Webster County Health Department

Residents of these or other counties can call to get registered and scheduled for appointments in these areas.

“The effects of this virus extend beyond the county line, so our approach to fighting it should as well,” said Acting Health Director Katie Towns. “The Southwest Missouri COVID-19 Call Center represents a collaborative step forward in the effort to return the entire region to a sense of normalcy.”

All partnering agencies will be utilizing Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator for vaccine registration and scheduling. Individuals wishing to schedule online must first visit covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator to get registered. They will then receive an email allowing them to schedule an appointment.

