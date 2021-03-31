ST. JUDE DREAM HOME: Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Own this year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Nixa.

You can reserve your ticket beginning April 1 to win a brand new home. Tickets will cost $100. The giveaway is Sunday, June 27.

Wise Built Custom Homes will build the house in the Irish Hills Estate in Nixa. The value of the home is $400,000.

The house will feature:

• 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an estimated 2,000 square feet

• Custom Cabinets

• Beautiful French Porch

• Barrier-free Entry

• Unique Coffee Bar

• Luxurious Lot with Amazing Scenery & Privacy

You can tour the house on Saturdays and Sundays from May 22-June 20. The times frun from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

*Tickets on Sale Prize Deadline: Friday, April 2: $2,500 Cash Gift Card Courtesy of Bug Zero Inc.

*Early Bird Prize Deadline: Friday, April 23rd $5,000 Shopping Spree Courtesy of Ashley Furniture HomeStore

*Bonus Prize Deadline: Friday, June 4th $7,500 Cash Gift Card

You can buy tickets by calling 1-800-870-2980 or log onto dreamhome.org.

BACKGROUND INFO:

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway benefits the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, one of the world’s premier pediatric cancer research centers. In its 29th year, the St Jude Dream Home Giveaway has built more than 540 homes nationwide, raising over $455 million. For more information about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, visit dreamhome.org.

About St. Jude

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).

