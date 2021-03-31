Trial begins for Republic, Mo. daycare operator in shaken baby case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A daycare operator accused of shaking an eight-month-old child she was babysitting is on trial, four years after the incident happened.

Prosecutors say Samantha Dillbeck of Republic seriously hurt Grayson Barnhart while he was in her care. Dillbeck denies wrongdoing. She says back in March 2017, Grayson fell backwards and went limp moments after she served him lunch.

Wednesday Grayson’s parents, Shane and Sara Barnhart took the stand to say what they saw happen in 2018.

The defense questioned Grayson’s previous medical conditions and if they were sure his brain trauma then was caused by something that happened at the daycare. And Dillbeck’s daycare was not licensed, something both parents said they knew.

Dillbeck got emotional when the 911 call she made was played in the courtroom. She told the operator that Grayson was not responding, had shallow breathing, but his eyes were open. She followed the steps the operator told her. You could hear Grayson’s heavy slow breaths in the background.

Four years later, Grayson is doing fine. His parents say this is a miracle, one of Dillbeck’s lawyers say this evidence speaks for itself.

“The child has fully totally recovered 100%,” Dee Wampler, defense attorney says. “So if it was a shaken baby syndrome case probably the baby would suffer residual or permanent injuries. There is nothing there once so ever. All the doctors agree in this case that the child has fully recovered from what I heard today.”

Monday we heard not only from the Barnhart’s but also an investigator and one of Grayson’s doctors. More witnesses are expected to be called to the stand Thursday as this case continues.

