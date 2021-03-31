U.S. Forestry explains its guidelines for controlled burn in Mark Twain National Forest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mark Twain National Forest has been undergoing controlled burns over the last couple weeks. This, despite parts of the Ozark’s being under a Red Flag Warning, with burning prohibited. Texas County is not included in the warning and controlled burns went on as planned.

Firefighters burned 200 acres of land. They canceled a controlled burn originally planned for Phelps County because of the Red Flag Warning.

Reggie Bray, the Zone Fire Management Officer for the Mark Twain National Forest, said the controlled burns are just clearing out the top lays of leaves, brush, and small twigs. These are quick burning fuels and can cause fires to rapidly spread if not managed. This burn is just one of several this week.

“Right now we’re in the Roby, Evening Shade area, they’re all identified as communities at risk of wildfires,” Bray said.

Some of the controlled burns this week raised alarms because of the Red Flag Warnings. In Lebanon, smoke from fires was reported to fire officials. The Lebanon Fire Department took to Facebook to ease some of the concerns about the burns.

“The smoke that people were seeing, and calling in, was drift smoke south of the Missouri, Arkansas border,” Bray said.

Smoke can get caught in the upper levels of the atmosphere, and travel a great distance. For there to be a controlled burn, strict criteria must be met. If the county is under a Red Flag Warning, there will not be any controlled burns.

Firefighters rely on point forecasts for their burn unit. The National Weather Service will forecast the winds and humidity amounts for the specific area, which may differ from other parts of the Ozarks. They will get these weather updates every couple hours before the burning begins.

“We develop a burn plan, and in that burn plan there are very strict requirements that we follow,” Bray said.

Those parameters include humidity of at least 25%, and winds less than 20 miles-per-hour. These conditions were met in Texas County today.

Controlled burns not only help prevent wildfires, but they are also good for the plant life. They help eliminate invasive plants, kill bugs, and promote a healthy ecosystem.

“It’s good for plants, wildlife, water quality,” Bray said.

Each burn unit has on hand 25 to 30 staff members. They will bring in fire departments from New Mexico, Oregon, California, and even Montana to help with the fires.

They will establish a burn radius around the site where the fires can’t cross in order to keep the flames manageable.

If you plan to do any burning on your own personal property, consult with your local fire department or county first.

