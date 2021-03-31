Advertisement

U.S. Forestry explains its guidelines for controlled burn in Mark Twain National Forest

200 acres were burned today
By Leah Hill
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mark Twain National Forest has been undergoing controlled burns over the last couple weeks. This, despite parts of the Ozark’s being under a Red Flag Warning, with burning prohibited. Texas County is not included in the warning and controlled burns went on as planned.

Firefighters burned 200 acres of land. They canceled a controlled burn originally planned for Phelps County because of the Red Flag Warning.

Reggie Bray, the Zone Fire Management Officer for the Mark Twain National Forest, said the controlled burns are just clearing out the top lays of leaves, brush, and small twigs. These are quick burning fuels and can cause fires to rapidly spread if not managed. This burn is just one of several this week.

“Right now we’re in the Roby, Evening Shade area, they’re all identified as communities at risk of wildfires,” Bray said.

Some of the controlled burns this week raised alarms because of the Red Flag Warnings. In Lebanon, smoke from fires was reported to fire officials. The Lebanon Fire Department took to Facebook to ease some of the concerns about the burns.

“The smoke that people were seeing, and calling in, was drift smoke south of the Missouri, Arkansas border,” Bray said.

Smoke can get caught in the upper levels of the atmosphere, and travel a great distance. For there to be a controlled burn, strict criteria must be met. If the county is under a Red Flag Warning, there will not be any controlled burns.

Firefighters rely on point forecasts for their burn unit. The National Weather Service will forecast the winds and humidity amounts for the specific area, which may differ from other parts of the Ozarks. They will get these weather updates every couple hours before the burning begins.

“We develop a burn plan, and in that burn plan there are very strict requirements that we follow,” Bray said.

Those parameters include humidity of at least 25%, and winds less than 20 miles-per-hour. These conditions were met in Texas County today.

Controlled burns not only help prevent wildfires, but they are also good for the plant life. They help eliminate invasive plants, kill bugs, and promote a healthy ecosystem.

“It’s good for plants, wildlife, water quality,” Bray said.

Each burn unit has on hand 25 to 30 staff members. They will bring in fire departments from New Mexico, Oregon, California, and even Montana to help with the fires.

They will establish a burn radius around the site where the fires can’t cross in order to keep the flames manageable.

If you plan to do any burning on your own personal property, consult with your local fire department or county first.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools
Grandmother calls on Springfield Public Schools to remove book assigned to students
Matthew Eugene Loganbill, 55, face charges of obstruction of congressional proceeding, unlawful...
FBI arrests Lake of the Ozarks man for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riots
A Freeze Warning for all of the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Deep Freeze Tonight
Here are the red flags for this scam.
On Your Side: Woman in Republic, Mo. loses thousands in warrant scam
Laclede County Sheriff's Department
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office identifies man found dead in burning car

Latest News

Here is the weekly fishing report courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and...
Sponsored: Bass Pro Fishing Tips Week 1: Rick and Mike prepare you with tackle suggestions
Bass Pro Contest/KY3
CONTEST: Bass Pro Shops Fish Like a Bass Pro Contest
Here's what to buy in April
On Your Side: What to buy in April
Trial begins for Republic, Mo. daycare operator in shaken baby case
Missouri State University holding mega vaccination event, partnering with the state & Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.