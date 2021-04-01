As Missouri House Committee considers redistricting, some want Polk, Webster counties in new district

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s congressional districts could look a little different by this time next year.

A Missouri House Committee is holding hearings to get public feedback on redistricting. Thursday’s hearing focused on the seventh district, which covers Springfield and southwest Missouri.

Jim Kabell, a life-long resident of Lawrence County, suggested that lawmakers consider moving Polk County and a part of Webster County to the fourth district. He says -- that would get the seventh district’s population 750,000 people, which is similar to the state’s other districts.

“If Polk County was moved out of the seventh and put into the fourth, it’s all the surrounding counties on Polk’s west, north and east are in the current fourth district,” says Kabell. “If Polk County would move into that area, I believe the district would be compacted and contagious with the remaining counties, Greene, Taney, Christian, Stone, Lawrence, Barry, Jasper, Newton and McDonald.”

The Missouri House Committee will hold six more hearings before the end of the month. Lawmakers will need to decide on re-districting before next February. That’s when candidates for congressional races can start filing for the mid-term election.

