Advertisement

As Missouri House Committee considers redistricting, some want Polk, Webster counties in new district

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s congressional districts could look a little different by this time next year.

A Missouri House Committee is holding hearings to get public feedback on redistricting. Thursday’s hearing focused on the seventh district, which covers Springfield and southwest Missouri.

Jim Kabell, a life-long resident of Lawrence County, suggested that lawmakers consider moving Polk County and a part of Webster County to the fourth district. He says -- that would get the seventh district’s population 750,000 people, which is similar to the state’s other districts.

“If Polk County was moved out of the seventh and put into the fourth, it’s all the surrounding counties on Polk’s west, north and east are in the current fourth district,” says Kabell. “If Polk County would move into that area, I believe the district would be compacted and contagious with the remaining counties, Greene, Taney, Christian, Stone, Lawrence, Barry, Jasper, Newton and McDonald.”

The Missouri House Committee will hold six more hearings before the end of the month. Lawmakers will need to decide on re-districting before next February. That’s when candidates for congressional races can start filing for the mid-term election.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools
Grandmother calls on Springfield Public Schools to remove book assigned to students
Zachariah L. Moore, 22
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police search for man reported missing from Springfield, Mo.
McDonald County authorities identify woman nicknamed “Grace Doe” after 3 decades of investigating
Police are investigating shots fired into a vehicle in Springfield Wednesday night.
Police investigate shots fired into vehicle in Springfield Wednesday night
Today is the coolest day of the week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm-Up Begins Friday

Latest News

Courtesy: Laclede County Sheriff's Office
Investigators release image of SUV as new clue in death of man in Laclede County
Today is the coolest day of the week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm-Up Begins Friday
The City of Branson launches new “Report a Road” Program to keep streets clean and safe
The City of Branson launches new “Report a Road” Program to keep streets clean and safe
PICTURES: Republic High School students participate in Bob-Ross-A-Thon fundraiser