Businesses experiencing shortage of workers at the Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Businesses all around the Lake of the Ozarks say there are plenty of hiring signs in the area, but not enough workers. Some are struggling to keep their doors open.

“Something’s going to hit a brick wall pretty soon,” Branding Iron Restaurant and Saloon owner Laurie Preator said.

Preator is no stranger to the restaurant business. She has owned Branding Iron since 2012. But she is a stranger to one thing - a shortage of workers.

”We used to have a stack of applicants,” she said. “We could have our choosing. Now that has dwindled down to almost nothing.”

Her restaurant now has shortened hours and fewer business days all because she does not have enough staff.

While the issue has taken a toll on her business, others have even had to go one step further. Some businesses have closed down. Most recently, Preator said Mexican restaurant El Espolon in Camdenton just closed its doors for good.

“It was eye opening losing restaurants because they can’t find employees, because to me that’s unheard of,” Preator said.

Businesses in Sunrise Beach say it is not just a problem there. In fact other businesses in Climax Springs, Laurie and Osage Beach say they are seeing similar trends.

”You can go to any outer lying areas in the Lake of the Ozarks and you can find now hiring signs everywhere,” Ozarks Custom Apparel and Craft Supply owner Freddie McLaughlin said.

Some spots are worried they will not be able to fill those vacancies in time for the summer, McLaughlin said.

”And these businesses haven’t been able to stay open through the summer, they’re not gonna be able to make it through the winter,” she said. “And then come next year we’re not gonna have any businesses to work at.”

While Branding Iron starts wages at $13 an hour for folks with no prior experience and provides multiple benefits, Preator said some businesses may have to adapt. Especially with stimulus money adding to unemployment benefits.

”I think most owners are really going to have to look at what they’re doing business wise as far as what they are offering those candidates coming in,” she said.

But most say the issue goes beyond that.

”We’ve heard a lot of people say there’s no affordable housing,” McLaughlin said. “And that is an issue that’s going to have to be addressed.”

Many in the area say the issue stems from a boom in population and tourism growth. Prices have gone up along with the demand.

”We’re at a shortage,” Preator said. “You try to get a house to buy or a condo to buy or one to rent, you’re not going find it right now. It’s just a boom right now.”

