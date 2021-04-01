Advertisement

Contest: Silver Dollar City 2021 Dream Job Adventure

Enter for your chance to win between Thursday, April 1 at 8 a.m. and Monday, April 19 at 11:59...
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Enter for your chance to win between Thursday, April 1 at 8 a.m. and Monday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m.

You’ll have a chance to win:

- 4 tickets to Silver Dollar City

- 4 Courtesy passes to skip the lines

- VIP meet & greet to receive vouchers for Silver Dollar City cinnamon bread and lunch at the restaurant of your choice and special handcrafted item from Silver Dollar City.

Click HERE to enter and win!

Don’t forget to mark your calendar for the SDC Job Fair April 20 & 21! Click HERE for more info! Job Fair Link: https://www.silverdollarcity.com/Employment

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

