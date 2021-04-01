Day 2 in shaken-baby trial against Republic, Mo. daycare operator focuses on child’s injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors arguing a shaken baby syndrome case against a Republic, Mo. daycare operator, focused on the child’s injuries.

The trial against daycare operator Samantha Dillbeck began Wednesday.

Investigators say eight-month-old Grayson Barnhart suffered injuries in March of 2017. His parents say it’s a miracle he has made a full recovery. The defense argues if it were shaken baby syndrome, he likely wouldn’t have made that full recovery.

Thursday, a forensic interviewer from the Child Advocacy Center, who talked with Samantha Dillbeck’s daughter soon after Grayson Barnhart’s injury, took the stand. In the interview, the barely four-year-old child said Grayson fell and hit his head. The defense argued the girl said she saw Grayson fall and she indicated it was outside. The prosecution explained the girl struggled with describing where and how the injury happened, which is typical for a child her age. Dillbeck claimed the Grayson fell onto a carpeted surface.

A pediatric ophthalmologist took stand for the prosecution, saying Grayson had to be shaken to suffer the eye injuries he found. He testified there was “no other explanation” for the injuries, and that symptoms like Grayson’s retinal hemorrhages pointed to non-accidental trauma.

