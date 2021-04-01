Eviction Protection for Renters During Pandemic Extended Through June

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many Americans are having trouble paying their rent because of the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is extending the order to halt some evictions through June.

But that order doesn’t apply to every situation.

“I don’t know where I’m going. Today, at midnight, I am literally homeless,” says Janis McFadden.

She says she’s scrambling to move out of her apartment in southeast Springfield.

“I’ve paid right at $25,000 worth of rent in just under four years. All I was requesting was the floor fixed so I can use the room that I’ve been paying for,” she explained.

Instead, she says, she was asked to leave.

“I’m not being evicted for non-payment. They simply decided not to renew my lease, therefore, they don’t feel like they have to abide by the law and give me 30 days notice,” said McFadden.

The manager of the apartment complex referred us to her attorney, Craig Lowther, for comment. He says, by law, tenants who have a month to month lease have up to 45 days to vacate the property if their lease is not renewed.

For renters, like McFadden, who are on a yearly lease, he says they have to leave by the day their lease expires.

In her case, that’s April 5th, five days after the manager told her to leave.

McFadden doesn’t have any protections under federal guidelines for evictions during the pandemic.

But others, who may not be able to pay their rent and are being evicted there is a moratorium in place to make sure they keep their homes.

A declaration form found on the CDC’s website must be filed with the county clerks office. A copy must also be submitted to their landlord.

But qualifications must be met and strict guidelines must be followed.

Judge Jerry Harmison handles evictions cases in Greene County.

He said, “It is the tenants obligation to make their best efforts to pay some of their rent . Even if you file a declaration don’t think your rent is waived. When that moratorium ends you’re going to be responsible for all the rent, all the late fees, all the attorney fees that result, anything that your lease contract provides.”

However, a landlord can still evict you if you’re engage in criminal activity, threaten other residents, damage property, violate building code or your lease other than not being able to pay.

“I don’t want to give the impression that every case comes to a halt. But tenants that are making a good faith effort to cooperate with their landlord, file their declaration, make partial payments when they can, the declaration is a helpful tool,” said Harmison.

For people like McFadden, whose lease was not renewed, there aren’t many options.

“This was something that was avoidable. I’m trying my level headed best not to become emotional because if I do I’m going to fall apart and won’t be able to get my stuff out of here,” she said.

If you need help paying your rent or utilities you may qualify for financial assistance.

Check out the website, https://www.mohousingresources.com

Landlords can also apply for funding as well.

All the information is listed on this site.

Information declaration form you need to file for COVID-19 eviction protection can be found here.

