FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool today with an Easter weekend warm-up

We will feel the influence of low pressure that is up to our northeast. This will keep temperatures cooler today with highs in the low 50s for most areas. Winds are still coming from the northwest at around 10-15mph with gusts higher.

Today is the coolest day of the week (KYTV)

Temperatures tonight will still dip below freezing across the area. This puts us at another risk for frost and freezes. With planting season well underway, you need to once again bring plants indoors or cover them up.

A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday for Missouri. A Freeze Warning is in effect for central and eastern Ozarks until tomorrow as well. Finally, Arkansas is under a Freeze Watch.

Frost and freeze potential again tonight (KYTV)

High pressure moves in this afternoon and builds this weekend. We’ll once again have an increase in winds with gusts around 25-30mph. These winds will come from the south which will bring us some much warmer air. Highs tomorrow are back in the 60s.

The great news is we’re dry until after Easter. In fact, Easter weekend is looking incredible. While we still have the winds, temperatures rebound to the upper 60s on Saturday. Sunday is a PERFECT day for an egg hunt. Temperatures will sit in the 70s, we’ll have sunny skies, and the winds will be a bit better. Enjoy the Easter holiday.

EGG-cellent Easter weather (KYTV)

Things turn more active late next week as we have several opportunities for rain. Isolated showers possible late Tuesday. More isolated thunderstorms Wednesday, with Thursday showing a better chance for seeing rain. Still far out but given some energy available by the middle of the week, some of the storms may be strong. Will have to be monitored.

Otherwise, the other news is we will likely hit the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday! This will be the first time since October!

Big warm-up this week (KYTV)

LAST FROST DATES - We’re still at risk for frosty mornings for a couple more weeks. The average last frost dates aren’t until mid and late-April. Last frost in Springfield is around April 15th. If you have delicate plants, such as tomatoes, considering planting them in pots first and transporting them into the soil later.