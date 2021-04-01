House damaged by a fire west of Springfield, Mo.

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -An investigation is underway into the cause of a house fire.

Crews were called just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1400 block of South Farm Road 129, that is southeast of Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park.

Everybody got out of the house.

The Brookline Fire Protection District Chief says the house sustained damage around a fire place chimney and to the attic.

Four other departments helped Brookline put out the fire.

