Advertisement

Investigators release image of SUV as new clue in death of man in Laclede County

Courtesy: Laclede County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Laclede County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office requests assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle wanted for questioning in a homicide on March 22.

Deputies found Eric B. Rodriguez, 46, dead inside the car on Walnut Road near Bass Road. He suffered a gunshot wound prior to the fire. Investigators say Rodriguez was last seen alive at musical festival near Laquey, Mo. on March 20.

The vehicle is a newer model Mazda CX SUV. Investigators believe the route taken by the driver may have been State Highway 17 South from the Buckhorn area, right turn going west on State Highway U, left turn going east on State Highway 32, left turn east onto Bass Road, left turn going north on Walnut Road.

If you have any video surveillance or observed this vehicle in the area or have any other information regarding the investigation, please call the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office (417) 532-2311.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools
Grandmother calls on Springfield Public Schools to remove book assigned to students
Zachariah L. Moore, 22
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police search for man reported missing from Springfield, Mo.
McDonald County authorities identify woman nicknamed “Grace Doe” after 3 decades of investigating
Police are investigating shots fired into a vehicle in Springfield Wednesday night.
Police investigate shots fired into vehicle in Springfield Wednesday night
bright temporary busiiness sign
Illuminated temporary business sign must come down in south Springfield

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, left, celebrates hitting a two-run home run with teammate...
St. Louis Cardinals cruise to 11-6 victory over Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day
St. Louis Cardinals' Justin Williams leaps and makes a catch on a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds'...
Opening Day: Snapshots from the St. Louis Cardinals
KY3 Town Hall: 6:30 p.m.
COVID-19 TOWN HALL: Experts in southwest Missouri answer your questions on vaccinations
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson speaks in Lees...
Gov. Parson says he won’t require vaccine passports in Missouri
Here's the latest way crooks are trying to steal your money.
On Your Side: Screen share scam