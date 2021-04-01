Investigators release image of SUV as new clue in death of man in Laclede County

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office requests assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle wanted for questioning in a homicide on March 22.

Deputies found Eric B. Rodriguez, 46, dead inside the car on Walnut Road near Bass Road. He suffered a gunshot wound prior to the fire. Investigators say Rodriguez was last seen alive at musical festival near Laquey, Mo. on March 20.

The vehicle is a newer model Mazda CX SUV. Investigators believe the route taken by the driver may have been State Highway 17 South from the Buckhorn area, right turn going west on State Highway U, left turn going east on State Highway 32, left turn east onto Bass Road, left turn going north on Walnut Road.

If you have any video surveillance or observed this vehicle in the area or have any other information regarding the investigation, please call the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office (417) 532-2311.

