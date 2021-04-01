Advertisement

IRS will automatically send refunds for unemployment tax breaks

Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the...
Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans who lost their jobs last year and have already filed their tax returns will have one less headache to deal with.

The Internal Revenue Service will automatically recalculate their returns to account for a new tax break found in the latest stimulus package.

The break is on the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation received in 2020.

The IRS made the announcement Wednesday.

Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.

The provision is part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that President Joe Biden signed last month, but that was after millions of people had already filed their 2020 returns.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools
Grandmother calls on Springfield Public Schools to remove book assigned to students
Zachariah L. Moore, 22
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police search for man reported missing from Springfield, Mo.
McDonald County authorities identify woman nicknamed “Grace Doe” after 3 decades of investigating
Police are investigating shots fired into a vehicle in Springfield Wednesday night.
Police investigate shots fired into vehicle in Springfield Wednesday night
Today is the coolest day of the week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm-Up Begins Friday

Latest News

School bus video shows a deer crashing through the windshield.
Caught on Camera: Deer crashes through school bus window, lands on student
Courtesy: Laclede County Sheriff's Office
Investigators release image of SUV as new clue in death of man in Laclede County
Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27,...
As Missouri House Committee considers redistricting, some want Polk, Webster counties in new district
Today is the coolest day of the week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm-Up Begins Friday