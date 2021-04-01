Advertisement

Judge orders Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ off the market

A judge awarded Nike a temporary restraining order against Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoe" he designed...
A judge awarded Nike a temporary restraining order against Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoe" he designed with art collective MSCHF.(MSCHF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - It looks like Nike has won the battle over singer Lil Nas X’s limited edition “Satan Shoe” - and could win the war.

A federal judge Thursday granted Nike’s temporary restraining order against the New York art collective MSCHF.

That means for now, the $1,018 satanic-themed shoes cannot be sold and orders cannot be filled.

Nike sued the design company Monday.

Its lawyers argued consumers associated Nike with the devilish shoes and even threatened to boycott them.

The shoe giant claims the satanic association dilutes its famous Nike swoosh.

MSCHF’s attorneys compared the 666 pairs of modified shoes to art and said every pair except one had already been shipped.

The judge said the case will continue, but it is likely Nike will prevail in its trademark claims.

