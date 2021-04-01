Advertisement

Lit up temporary business sign must come down

Driver safety is one reason for the city’s rules
By Paul Adler
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A focus on your safety out on the road for this Fact Finders. The question; Are temporary light up signs allowed in Springfield? The answer for the most part is no.

The question focused on this sign near Kansas Expressway and Sunshine Street in Springfield (see picture or video).

The city went to look at it after we asked the question. They found the sign is in a required parking spot. The owner didn’t get a permit. It also lights up. As mentioned, for the most part temporary signs are not allowed to be lit up like that. It definitely is not allowed if it has the potential to blind a driver.

“It’s a balance between allowing businesses to display signage to attract business and let customers know where they’re at. And, there’s an obligation to serve the public interest to eliminate the visual clutter of so many signs out at the street,” remarked Director of Building Development Services Dwayne Shmel.

The city is giving the owner 10 days to move this sign.

By the way, if a business owner wants to get a permit for a temporary sign plan about 2 weeks for the process.

Here’s a link to the rules: Springfield’s Sign Code

If you see a sign and you think it violates the rules, you can call The Citizen Resource Center at 417-864-1010.

Meantime, if you have something you want us to investigate just email us at factfinders@ky3-dot-com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

