Non-profit, city leaders present progress in Springfield’s poverty rate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several Springfield groups made a big announcement today. They saw a drop in the poverty rate from 2015 to 2019.

The groups, including the City of Springfield, Prosper Springfield, Community Partnership of the Ozarks and the Drew Lewis Foundation, said collaboration has been key since the poverty rate spiked to 29.5% in 2010. It was then that organizations made a plan to tackle the issue.

The collaboration effort is aimed at diminishing the poverty rate in Springfield. Leaders hope to reduce the rate by 5% by the year 2025. Wednesday, leaders announced a 2.8% drop since 2015, which is a little more than halfway toward the goal.

There have been commissions, projects and initiatives put into place. That poverty rate now sits at 22.9%, which is higher than the rates for Greene County, the state of Missouri and the nation.

One Springfield woman shared her story about overcoming poverty.

“You know, we’ve been through a lot but it seemed to level out quite a bit,” said Monica, who asked to only use her first name.

Monica said she moved to Springfield in 2015 for a fresh start and faced several challenges.

“Raising four kids by myself and couldn’t figure out how to get anything better, a better job or schooling or anything like that,” Monica said.

With resources from the Drew Lewis Foundation, she started classes, found a community and is now helping run the same programs that helped her along the way.

Francine Pratt, with Prosper Springfield, said those types of organizations are the reason for the city’s reduced poverty rate. Pratt said the effort to sustain families as well as reconsider policies and practices on a system level is making a difference.

Cora Scott, with the City of Springfield, said there are upstream and downstream effects of poverty. Pratt agreed, saying the goal is not only to see and ease the challenges of poverty, but tackle the causes as well.

Mayor Ken McClure said the city now has more good-paying jobs than qualified people to fill them.

That’s why, Pratt said, the next phase of the project will focus on equity, education, training programs and apprenticeships.

“This work is not easy. It is not finished, but the progress deserves to be recognized,” she said.

From 2015 to 2019, white, black and Latin American ethnic groups had dramatic drops in their poverty rates in Springfield. Asian Americans, though, saw a spike. Pratt said that could be because of college student populations in Springfield. She said elderly populations can also cause challenges.

The statistics don’t include any poverty information from 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses and many people lost jobs. We asked what that might mean for the progress the groups presented.

“There’s so many plates spinning in the air at the same time and there’s also different types of stimulus packages and other packages coming out. It’s really too soon to predict,” Pratt said.

Christie Love, pastor at The Connecting Grounds, said in the last year, she’s seen more and more need in the community.

“It’s not just unsheltered individuals that are coming to receive help at the outreach center or outreach meals,” she said. “We have families. We have people that have homes, but are just struggling to make ends meet, struggling to put food on the table that are coming for assistance.”

Love recently started a website called SpringfieldMOPoverty.com meant to share statistics and stories about poverty in the city. She said she looked at the same numbers Prosper Springfield presented in its report. Love said there are other factors that aren’t being considered, such as rising rent rates and other challenges that come with living below the poverty line.

Love said more than likely, it’ll take several years to really understand just what impact COVID-19 had on the poverty rate and potentially even more time to rebuild the progress made before the pandemic.

“I really do think you can’t measure it statistically, and you most definitely cannot celebrate it statistically especially given the fact that so many of our neighbors are struggling, they are hurting,” she said.

Monica knows that fact is true. To those who are in the same shoes she walked in a few years ago, she has a message...

“I would just say to, not give up before the miracle happens and surround yourself with like-minded people,” she said.

The numbers concerning the poverty rate in 2020 are set to come out this September. It’s too soon to know what setbacks that data might show, and if the groups involved will have to redirect their plans to reach their goals.

Love said there is a group of faith leaders that has started meeting regularly to talk about next steps when considering the pandemic’s effect on poverty.

Pratt said community members can get involved in Prosper Springfield’s effort by trying to help their neighbors and by contacting the organization.

