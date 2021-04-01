On Your Side: Screen share scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s an old con game with a new twist.

On Your Side has warned you for years about the so called ‘Microsoft scam’. Crooks call and say they’ve detected a virus on your computer and can fix it for a fee. Now that trick has evolved.

“We are very suspicious people in my family,” said Cortney Campbell.

That suspicion might have saved Campbell some money and her identity.

“I know a lot of people would fall for it because it said the popular name Norton,” she said.

She got this email in her inbox. It reads: Purchase Invoice. Your membership for Computer Protection was renewed and updated.

But Campbell does not own a computer.

The email says she paid $339.95. She called her bank. No charge. So she called the number listed in the email. She was asked to download the Any Desk app.

“It says there’s remote access for your Mac or PC from your phone screen,” said Campbell.

The swindler was trying use this app to take control of her screen. That way, they could steal her money and info.

With so many working from home, these screen share programs are more popular now than ever before. Crooks want to take advantage of that.

“Turn it into your worst nightmare basically,” said Campbell.

Never share your screen with someone you don’t know or trust.

