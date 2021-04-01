Advertisement

Pfizer vaccine effective 6 months later, companies say

By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is highly effective six months after the second dose, the companies said in a news release on Thursday.

Their ongoing studies show the vaccine was 91.3% effective against COVID-19 from seven days through up to six months after the second dose.

The pharmaceutical company has been studying the vaccine in more than 46,000 volunteers.

Among that group, 77 people who were vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19. None of them exhibited severe disease as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pfizer says this makes its vaccine 100% effective against what the CDC calls severe disease and 95% effective by the Food and Drug Administration’s definition.

Previous estimates indicated protection lasts at least 90 days.

Pfizer’s ongoing Phase 3 trials also appear to show the vaccine provides full protection against the B.1.351 variant of the virus, commonly referred to as the South Africa variant.

In a study of 800 participants in South Africa, nine people got COVID-19, all of whom were in the placebo group.

“The high vaccine efficacy observed through up to six months following a second dose and against the variant prevalent in South Africa provides further confidence in our vaccine’s overall effectiveness,” said Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to offer their data for scientific review in the near future.

In addition, the vaccine was found to be highly effective in South Africa, where a contagious variant is widespread.

In a study of 800 participants in South Africa, nine people got COVID-19, all of whom were in the placebo group.

“The high vaccine efficacy observed through up to six months following a second dose and against the variant prevalent in South Africa provides further confidence in our vaccine’s overall effectiveness,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to offer their data for scientific review in the near future.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools
Grandmother calls on Springfield Public Schools to remove book assigned to students
Zachariah L. Moore, 22
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police search for man reported missing from Springfield, Mo.
McDonald County authorities identify woman nicknamed “Grace Doe” after 3 decades of investigating
Highs in the 50s today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coldest day of the week
Courtesy: Bruce Roberts
Arkansas State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Mountain Home

Latest News

FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
Biden launches community corps to boost COVID vaccinations
Springfield Public Schools announces two new principals for 2021-2022 school year
Springfield Public Schools names two new principals for the 2021-2022 school year
House fire on Farm Road 129
House damaged by a fire west of Springfield, Mo.
An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing Florida children in what authorities are calling...
Amber Alert issued for 2 Florida children missing in ‘parental abduction’