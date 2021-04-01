Advertisement

PICTURES: Republic High School students participate in Bob-Ross-A-Thon fundraiser

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Students at Republic High School honored TV artist Bob Ross with a special fundraiser.

They participated in a Bob-Ross-A-Thon Thursday. They dressed up like Bob Ross. They also created landscape paintings like the artist did on his famous PBS show in the 1980s. Bob Ross taught many how to paint virtually.

You can buy the student paintings at a silent auction at the annual “One Fine Night” showcase on May 3 at RHS from 5:30-7:30pm. The proceeds go to the Republic High School Art Department. They hope to purchase art supplies and add a kiln for ceramics classes.

