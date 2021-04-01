Advertisement

Police investigate shots fired into vehicle in Springfield Wednesday night

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating shots fired into a vehicle in Springfield Wednesday night.

Police report no injuries from the shooting incident.

Officers on the scene say it involved two drivers traveling west on Dale. When they drove up to Boonville, someone in the trailing car fired eight shots toward the back of the vehicle ahead of it. The drivers then drove separate ways.

Police hope to review video footage in the area for any clues.

